Local footy fanatics will have to find a new spot to watch hours of soccer.
The Toffee Club is calling it quits due to the restraints created by the coronavirus pandemic. The British-themed pub on Southeast Division Street announced the closure on its Facebook page Aug. 7.
"This has been the most difficult decision we've ever had to make," the post read, "but the Toffee Club relies on us filling our space with a lot of happy, cheering fans and that currently just isn't possible."
The news came as a surprise for its devoted customers, particularly since the pub had reopened for in-person dining in June and was taking reservations for live screenings of Thorns, Timbers and Premier League matches, many of which sold out.
There is no word yet on whether the adjacent Away Days Brewing is also going to be shut down. The Toffee Club's co-founders—Niki Diamond, her husband Peter Hoppins and his brother Jack Hoppins—purchased the turnkey operation from Scout Beer last year following that business's decision to focus on operations out of its food cart pod.
Although Away Days hadn't yet reopened for seated service following the COVID-19-ordered closures in mid-March, you could still purchase its beer at the Toffee Club.
Representatives for the two businesses could not immediately be reached for comment.
There is a glimmer of hope that this won't mark the complete end of the Toffee Club. "We truly hope this isn't forever," the owners wrote on Facebook.
You still have time for one last visit: The Toffee Club's last call is Sunday, Aug. 23.
