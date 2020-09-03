After a two-month closure, Lucky Labrador Brewing is welcoming customers back into its pubs in time for Labor Day Weekend—most of them, anyway.
Starting today, guests can drink a Super Dog IPA at the brewery's Hawthorne, Quimby and Multnomah Village locations. The North Portland bar will remain closed until further notice.
Owner Gary Geist voluntarily shuttered his bars right before Independence Day, fearing Fourth of July weekend crowds might cause an increase in positive coronavirus tests.
"It was a tough decision to close in early July because of the spike in COVID cases," Geist said in a press release. "We definitely miss our customers."
The Lucky Lab experience will look a little different amid the pandemic. The pubs will only be open for beverages and light snacks for the time being—no full food menu—and hours will be limited to 5-9 pm seven days a week, with the possibility of an extension on the weekends.
And if you would prefer to drink from the comfort of your home, the brewery is now offering cans to go, that are immediately seamed at the bar. Six-packs and cases of its two biggest sellers, Superdog and Wag IPA, go on sale next week.
