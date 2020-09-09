1. Migration Rooftop
817 SW 17th Ave., 9th floor, 971-291-0258, migrationbrewing.com. 1-10 pm Thursday-Sunday.
In the Before Times, Migration's sun-drenched front patio was one of Portland's great summer evening beer drinking spots. That's continued to be true in Phase 1, but apparently it wasn't enough: The ascendant brewery has gone and launched a rooftop taproom at the freshly opened Canvas building. The ninth-floor views are new, but the brews remain reliably the same, ranging from sweet and tart to rich and hazy.
2. Zoiglhaus
5716 SE 92nd Ave., 971-339-2374, zoiglhaus.com. 4-9 pm daily.
If the E-Z Ups are out, that's a sure sign a good time is being had. At Zoiglhaus, they're one of the defining features of the brewery's new pop-up beer garden. The setup is bare-bones, but it's enough to transform the oil-stained patch of concrete off 92nd Avenue into a breezy block party. Sadly, the outdoor cooking portion of the shindig has come to an end, but the jägerschnitzel is still on the menu. And then, of course, there's the beer: Cans of Hop on Top—the brewery's sassy, seasonal dry-hopped Pilsner—sit in a galvanized tub, adding to the feeling that you're at a neighbor's summer hang.
3. Gin Alley
3348 SE Belmont St. 4-10 Wednesday-Saturday.
Opening behind still-shuttered pseudo-speakeasy Circa 33 off Southeast Belmont Street, Gin Alley is, well, an outdoor gin bar located in an alley. The brainchild of veteran bar manager John Paul Longenecker, the drinks include a martini with locally sourced herbs, a strawberry and pepper gin fizz and, perhaps most tantalizing, a hazelnut mai tai.
4. Lady of the Mountain
100 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 971-345-2992, kexhotels.com/eat-drink/ rooftop. 5-10 pm Wednesday-Sunday; last reservations taken at 8:30 pm. Brunch 10 am-1 pm Saturday-Sunday.
Icelandic boutique hotel Kex is one of those rare gems in the city with a rooftop oasis. At four stories up, Lady of the Mountain feels a bit like being nestled in a fjord made of glass and concrete. The list of wine, beer and cocktails is long, but to make things easy, just order the Pimm's Cup: It's like an adult snow cone, made with cucumber-infused gin, and it's the most refreshing thing you could possibly order on a Portland rooftop in late summer.
5. Piggins
1239 SW Broadway, 503-222-9070, higginsportland.com. 11:30 am-8 pm daily.
Piggins is the parkside pop-up patio reimagining of Higgins, a Portland dining landmark since 1994. The menu is effectively a greatest-hits package of some of the restaurant's most beloved dishes—served from a food cart kitchen on the grounds of the Oregon Historical Society—with no big chances taken, no vast departures accorded. That's a good thing, because it means you can get the Higgins Salad and the city's best charcuterie plate. Even better, you can peruse Higgins' famed bottled-beer list or select a wine from its well-curated cellar. A nice riesling lunch? Hey, you've earned it!
Comments