If the E-Z Ups are out, that's a sure sign a good time is being had. At Zoiglhaus, they're one of the defining features of the brewery's new pop-up beer garden. The setup is bare-bones, but it's enough to transform the oil-stained patch of concrete off 92nd Avenue into a breezy block party. Sadly, the outdoor cooking portion of the shindig has come to an end, but the jägerschnitzel is still on the menu. And then, of course, there's the beer: Cans of Hop on Top—the brewery's sassy, seasonal dry-hopped Pilsner—sit in a galvanized tub, adding to the feeling that you're at a neighbor's summer hang.