While a crushing number of restaurants and bars have gone under or downsized during the pandemic, some are actually finding ways to grow.
Among that group of expanding businesses is Coin Toss Brewing. The Oregon City brewery and taproom is taking over an adjacent suite in its industrial park, which doubles its existing footprint.
The added space will include 500 square feet devoted to the taproom, while the remaining 1,000-square-foot area is set to become storage and home to a new barrel-aging program.
"We are so unbelievably grateful to have reached this point, especially during the many COVID challenges of 2020," says Coin Toss founder Tim Hohl. "It's a testament to our loyal regulars and to new customers we've been able to welcome in over the past six months."
By moving into the building next door, Hohl can finally reopen the original taproom for indoor, physically distanced seating. For the past several months, he's been serving customers outside on a patio spruced up during the closure in spring due to the pandemic. Bar seating, however, will remain off-limits while Clackamas County is still in Phase 1 of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening process.
"We picked up a bunch of indoor seating just in time for the rainy season, and the additional storage will give us some breathing room and make brewery operations run much smoother," adds head brewer Chip Conlon. "But mostly, I'm stoked to start having fun with a limited barrel-aging program."
The new space should be ready for the public by mid-October. You can expect the normal rotation of food trucks on Friday and Saturday through the fall and winter. When those mobile operations aren't onsite, Coin Toss is rolling out a snack menu with the expansion.
