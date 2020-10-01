The pandemic appears to have claimed yet another Portland bar.
Beech Street Parlor, the King neighborhood hangout located inside a converted century-old foursquare home, announced on Instagram that it is closing for good.
Opened in 2011, the two-story bar was known for classy cocktails, hip DJs spinning records under the staircase and a layout full of nooks and crannies that made it ideal for dates. On warm nights, patrons would pack the porch, making it seem more like a genuine house party than a drinking establishment.
Beech Street is the second home-turned-bar in North Portland to close during the pandemic: Liberty Glass, on North Mississippi Avenue, shuttered in April.
