Many Portland businesses are sitting in limbo due to coronavirus, but the economic fallout related to the shutdown has already claimed at least one victim: North Portland bar Liberty Glass.
As first reported by Eater, the bar announced on Instagram that it will close forever on May 1.
"The uncertainty surrounding the Corona Virus has brought a few things into focus for me, financial security and time with my family are necessary for my happiness," wrote co-owner Rose McCormick. "Knowing this puts limits on the risks I'm willing to take."
McCormick and her brother, Jason, opened Liberty Glass in 2008 inside a converted two-story home at the southern edge of North Mississippi Avenue's main drag, naming it after a bar in Ohio owned by their grandparents in the 1930s. Known for its pink paint job, ramshackle porch and odd accoutrements that included a clawfoot tub in the bathroom and decorative antlers—plus a three-legged house dog named Otis who inspired a character in author Patrick deWitt's award-winning novel The Sisters Brothers—the bar survived the rapid upscaling of the surrounding neighborhood that took place over the proceeding decade.
The bar initially tried to weather Gov. Kate Brown's shelter-in-place order by selling sandwiches, merch and growlers to-go, but it apparently wasn't enough.
"I decided not to buy the building that we all fought for because we were closed and payroll was due," McCormick wrote. "I realized that I was to tired to pivot and I didn't want to fight another round."
Read the full message below:
Portland, the bad news is we’re closing down permanently May 1. The good news is we fucking love YOU, your doing what needs to be done to keep our community safe and we are grateful to be a part of it. The uncertainty surrounding the Corona Virus has brought a few things into focus for me, financial security and time with my family are necessary for my happiness. Knowing this puts limits on the risks I’m willing to take. I decided not to buy the building that we all fought for because we were closed and payroll was due. I realized that I was to tired to pivot and I didn’t want to fight another round. Heartbreaking as it may be, I’m happy for the chance to pause and dream of things to come. So it ends as it began, my brother in me, the Sibling Shotslingers of 2008! Here’s to renewal and growth, Spring 2020 and of course here’s to the wound that never heals✌️ . . #libertyglassbar #portland #portlandoregon #houseparty
