1. Stem Wine Bar

3920 N Mississippi Ave., 503-477-7164, stemwinebarpdx.com. 5 pm-close Monday-Friday, noon-close Saturday-Sunday.

Businesses that opened just weeks before the mandated coronavirus closures in mid-March have had a tough go—just ask 45 North. Five weeks after opening, the North Portland wine bar shuttered. It's back open now, but dealing with yet another obstacle: rebranding. Now known as Stem, the bar offers a wide global selection, spanning from the Willamette Valley to South Africa, with private tasting appointments available through its website.

2. Migration Rooftop

817 SW 17th Ave. 9th floor, 971-291-0258, migrationbrewing.com. 1-10 pm Thursday-Sunday.

In the Before Times, Migration's sun-drenched front patio was one of Portland's great summer evening beer drinking spots. That's continued to be true in Phase 1, but apparently it wasn't enough: The ascendant brewery has gone and launched a rooftop taproom at downtown's freshly opened Canvas building. It boasts a panoramic view few others can claim, which includes the Providence Park Jumbotron, and the brewery already has some grand plans once games resume with fans in the stands: "I might have to put a tifo up," says co-owner Colin Rath.

courtesy of Wilder
3. Wilder

5501 NE 30th Ave., 971-350-8702, wilderpdx.com. 4 pm-close Wednesday-Saturday.

Simple yet artistic cocktails can be found at this charming corner spot, from the Tamarind Fuego Serrano to the rum-based Immortal Hour, with lime, cinnamon and bitters. While far too small to accommodate safely distanced indoor imbibing, the bar has filled the street with picnic tables. And with only a month left on those temporary outdoor dining permits—and even fewer dry days—now is the time to go.

IMAGE: Courtesy of KEX.
4. Lady of the Mountain

100 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 971-345-2992, kexhotels.com/eat-drink/ rooftop. 5-10 pm Wednesday-Sunday; last reservations taken at 8:30 pm. Brunch 10 am-1 pm Saturday-Sunday.

Icelandic boutique hotel Kex is one of those rare gems in the city with a rooftop oasis. At four stories up, Lady of the Mountain feels a bit like being nestled in a fjord made of glass and concrete. The list of wine, beer and cocktails is long, but to make things easy, just order the Pimm's Cup: It's like an adult snow cone, made with cucumber-infused gin, and it's the most refreshing thing you could possibly order on a Portland rooftop in an Indian summer.

5. Gin Alley

3348 SE Belmont St. 4-10 Wednesday-Saturday.

Opening behind still-shuttered pseudo-speakeasy Circa 33 off Southeast Belmont, Gin Alley is, well, an outdoor gin bar located in an alley. The brainchild of veteran bar manager John Paul Longenecker, the drinks include a martini with locally sourced herbs, a strawberry-and-pepper gin fizz and, perhaps most tantalizing, a hazelnut mai tai.