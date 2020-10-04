1. Stem Wine Bar
3920 N Mississippi Ave., 503-477-7164, stemwinebarpdx.com. 5 pm-close Monday-Friday, noon-close Saturday-Sunday.
Businesses that opened just weeks before the mandated coronavirus closures in mid-March have had a tough go—just ask 45 North. Five weeks after opening, the North Portland wine bar shuttered. It's back open now, but dealing with yet another obstacle: rebranding. Now known as Stem, the bar offers a wide global selection, spanning from the Willamette Valley to South Africa, with private tasting appointments available through its website.
2. Migration Rooftop
817 SW 17th Ave. 9th floor, 971-291-0258, migrationbrewing.com. 1-10 pm Thursday-Sunday.
In the Before Times, Migration's sun-drenched front patio was one of Portland's great summer evening beer drinking spots. That's continued to be true in Phase 1, but apparently it wasn't enough: The ascendant brewery has gone and launched a rooftop taproom at downtown's freshly opened Canvas building. It boasts a panoramic view few others can claim, which includes the Providence Park Jumbotron, and the brewery already has some grand plans once games resume with fans in the stands: "I might have to put a tifo up," says co-owner Colin Rath.
Read more: Migration Brewing Migrates West—and Then Goes Up.
3. Wilder
5501 NE 30th Ave., 971-350-8702, wilderpdx.com. 4 pm-close Wednesday-Saturday.
Simple yet artistic cocktails can be found at this charming corner spot, from the Tamarind Fuego Serrano to the rum-based Immortal Hour, with lime, cinnamon and bitters. While far too small to accommodate safely distanced indoor imbibing, the bar has filled the street with picnic tables. And with only a month left on those temporary outdoor dining permits—and even fewer dry days—now is the time to go.
4. Lady of the Mountain
100 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 971-345-2992, kexhotels.com/eat-drink/ rooftop. 5-10 pm Wednesday-Sunday; last reservations taken at 8:30 pm. Brunch 10 am-1 pm Saturday-Sunday.
Icelandic boutique hotel Kex is one of those rare gems in the city with a rooftop oasis. At four stories up, Lady of the Mountain feels a bit like being nestled in a fjord made of glass and concrete. The list of wine, beer and cocktails is long, but to make things easy, just order the Pimm's Cup: It's like an adult snow cone, made with cucumber-infused gin, and it's the most refreshing thing you could possibly order on a Portland rooftop in an Indian summer.
View this post on Instagram
All of the fall flavor feels. We’re grateful for the sun and ingredients like these. We slowly cook down red and white plums with chamomile, star anise, and a touch of sugar in the first step of making our house plum brandy cordial. It is the defining ingredient in our #belmontsling and meant to be enjoyed with our #duckconfit. #fallflavors #belmontsling #ginalleypdx #circa33pdx #portlandoregon #pdxdrinks #pdxcocktails #plum #cordial
5. Gin Alley
3348 SE Belmont St. 4-10 Wednesday-Saturday.
Opening behind still-shuttered pseudo-speakeasy Circa 33 off Southeast Belmont, Gin Alley is, well, an outdoor gin bar located in an alley. The brainchild of veteran bar manager John Paul Longenecker, the drinks include a martini with locally sourced herbs, a strawberry-and-pepper gin fizz and, perhaps most tantalizing, a hazelnut mai tai.
