Business is back at McMenamins, though it doesn't look quite like it used to, at least not at the Crystal Hotel's streetside patio. The space was simple at first, with tables in the street along with a smattering of potted plants. Then Edgefield lent some of its collection of black, wrought-iron tables and chairs, along with barrels that evolved into miniature gardens: During a recent visit, an apron-clad employee wound his way through the cooperage harvesting green tomatoes, which later became the menu's newest addition: tomato mozzarella Benedict.