With the state's spiking incidence of COVID-19 likely to lead to further orders from state and county officials for restrictions on indoor gatherings just as the rainy season begins, one Oregon bar owner is taking matters into his own hands.
"Our already flooded ships cannot take on any more water from the final waves in the perfect storm of 2020," Matt Davidson, the co-founder and owner of the Botanist House, a cocktail bar in the Pearl District, announced last night.
"We need our lifeline; we need cocktails to-go. Therefore, on the day before Thanksgiving, November 25, we will begin a civil disobedience protest of our state's constitution by selling our cocktails to-go."
Davidson led an effort earlier this year to convince the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to allow him and his fellow bar owners to sell take-out cocktails. That effort fell on deaf ears.
Davidson says that 33 states have allowed to-go cocktails, typically requiring that the drinks actually be cocktails, not just booze; that the containers be sealed; that they have a label listing all ingredients and that the seller be properly licensed and ensure that the buyer is of age, etc.
When he tried to enlist lawmakers in a plan that would aid bar owners earlier this year, the nonprofit Oregon Recovers objected strenuously, as the group has to concessions the OLCC has made during the pandemic, including allowing curbside and home delivery of alcohol. The state's Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission has also opposed relaxing pre-COVID restrictions on alcohol sales, pointing to the state's already very high rates of substance abuse disorder.
In his letter outlining the proposed civil disobedience, Davidson makes clear that desperate times require desperate measures.
"In normal times, we business owners have a multitude of rotating priorities that all compete for top position daily. Ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic has simplified our business priorities down to a single word, survival," he writes. "Our protest is not about increasing our top line revenue, driving more dollars to the bottom line, or expanding our market share. It is simply about doing what 70% of the country is already doing to help struggling businesses survive."
Davidson completed his message with a nod toward a possible outcome: "Legal counsel," he wrote, "Have bail money ready to go."
An OLCC spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
