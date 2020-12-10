You may not be able to drink a pint inside your neighborhood brewery for, well….at this point no one knows how long.
But in the meantime, owners aren't letting their pubs sit idle. Some are transforming those spaces into marketplaces, whether in-person or virtual, to boost their own sales while also helping others during this difficult time.
Hopworks is the most recent brewery to open what it's calling a "seasonal B Store," which is a nod to the business's B Corporation certification. The status lets potential customers know that the company makes decisions not just out of concern for profit but also considers the impact on the environment, its employees and the community at large.
The B Store is Hopworks' way of drafting other makers with the same certification and allowing shoppers to buy those goods from the same portal.So far, the market includes kombucha from Brew Dr., unfiltered honey produced by GloryBee, the famed Rogue Creamery's stout cheddar and bags of beans from Nossa Familia Coffee.
While Hopworks' market is all digital—you either purchase items for contactless pickup at the Southeast Powell Boulevard flagship and Vancouver, Wash. pub or opt for delivery—Coin Toss Brewing in Oregon City is using its newly expanded taproom to showcase local artists.
Owner Tim Hohl had been working on the building adjacent to the original location for weeks—painting, ripping up old carpet and carefully measuring to ensure tables were placed far enough apart. He got less than a week in the space once it was finished before the freeze put an end to inside service.
"We've talked about doing an art show with some of our super talented artist friends since before COVID hit," Hohl said in a press release. "Now seemed like a great time to pull it together, especially since we have a beautiful new taproom space to show off."
The arts and crafts show takes place from noon to 6 pm Saturday, Dec. 12. Capacity is limited to 20 people at a time, and everything there will be available for purchase—including Coin Toss' debut habanero wheat ale.
Sweet Heat Repeat is a reboot of the popular Sweet Heat originally made by now-shuttered Burnside Brewing. Coin Toss head brewer Chip Conlon used to work at the long-beloved Portland brewery on the east end of the Burnside Bridge and reunited with the former brewmaster Jason McAdam to make a batch for Coin Toss.
You'll want to buy at least two crowlers: one for you, and one to pour out for the dearly departed Burnside.
Comments