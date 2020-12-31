Oregon finally has cocktails to go. While it remains to be seen how much it'll actually help restaurants and bars keep their finances above water as the pandemic stretches on, it's already managed to bring a few of them back to life.
In late November, Ezra Ace Caraeff, the owner of four bars in Portland—Paydirt, the Old Gold, Tough Luck and Hi-Top Tavern—opted not to reopen after Gov. Kate Brown lifted the statewide economic freeze imposed to stem the surge in coronavirus cases. It was voluntary move he and his managers hoped would be temporary.
At the time, however, Caraeff told WW that if his bars had the option to sell premixed drinks for takeout, he would've kept the doors open. In fact, they had the packaging ready to go in case the law ever changed.
The program launches tonight, just in time for customers to toast the end of 2020 with a basil lime gimlet.
Drinks can be ordered for pickup through the bars' respective websites. Oregon Liquor Control Commission regulations state all takeout drink orders must be accompanied by food; orders at Paydirt come with a complimentary cheese sandwich.
Comments