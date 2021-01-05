In November, the Pearl District gin bar threatened to go rogue and start selling mixed drinks to go as an act of "civil disobedience" but called off the protest once legislators announced a special session to consider changing the law. So how much credit can we give Botanist for the takeout cocktail revolution? Hard to say, but it deserves some patronage just for sticking its neck out. The bar has said it will soon begin selling liquor-based cocktails through its self-created alcohol delivery service, At Your Door, but for now you can order drinks containing previously sanctioned elements like wine and vermouth. See atyourdoor.co/collections/ botanist-house to order.