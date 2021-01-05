Eem
3808 N Williams Ave., Suite 127, 971-295-1645, eempdx.com. 11 am-9 pm daily.
A big part of what's made Eem the buzziest Portland restaurant of the past two years are the creative beverages dreamed up by co-owner Eric Nelson. Eem sold mix-it-yourself kits before the law changed, but let's face it: a drink is always better when it's made for you. The restaurant now offers four cocktails to go in what look like recycled Odwalla bottles, including the popular bourbon-hibiscus Acid Test for $13.
The Old Gold & Paydirt
Order online at drinkinoregon.com and paydirtbar.com, respectively.
Before voluntarily shuttering his four properties in November, owner Ezra Ace Caraeff had a whole takeout drink program ready to roll if it ever became legal. Now that it is, he's reopened two of his bars for to-go orders only, with old fashioneds, Manhattans and other classics served in 4-ounce glass bottles that make them resemble medicine—because that's sort of what they are.
Tropicale
2337 NE Glisan St., 503-894-9484, tropicale.co. Noon-10 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
Nothing combats long Pacific Northwest winters like the drinks that remind us most of summer, and that's precisely what this recently opened Latin American fusion joint specializes in: piña coladas, margaritas, etc. Sadly, the to-go cocktails are not served in pineapples as they are in person, but rather plugged bottles so big the law requires that you purchase three food orders to go with them.
Shine Distillery
4232 N Williams Ave., 503-825-1010, shinedistillerygrill.com. 4-8 pm Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 3-8 pm Friday-Saturday.
This brewpub-style distillery came up with one of best pandemic pivots: the "drag-thru," where customers could watch an appropriately distanced drag show while waiting for their takeout orders. Now, you can watch an appropriately distanced drag show while waiting for bottles of its signature cocktails, mixed with housemade vodka and whiskey. Who says there's no silver lining to a global health crisis? Call or order through the website.
Botanist House
1300 NW Lovejoy St., 971-533-8064, botanisthouse.com. 4-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday.
In November, the Pearl District gin bar threatened to go rogue and start selling mixed drinks to go as an act of "civil disobedience" but called off the protest once legislators announced a special session to consider changing the law. So how much credit can we give Botanist for the takeout cocktail revolution? Hard to say, but it deserves some patronage just for sticking its neck out. The bar has said it will soon begin selling liquor-based cocktails through its self-created alcohol delivery service, At Your Door, but for now you can order drinks containing previously sanctioned elements like wine and vermouth. See atyourdoor.co/collections/ botanist-house to order.
