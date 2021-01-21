1. GlüBar
2006 NE Alberta St., 503-954-2021, imperialbottleshop.com/glubar. 4-10 pm Wednesday-Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday-Sunday.
Inspired by the outdoor Christmas markets in Northern and Western Europe, Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom's new curbside pop-up makes patio drinking in the dead of winter not only feasible but downright jolly. The lineup of mulled drinks changes about once a week, but whatever options are available, always spring for something that can be set on fire.
2. Tulip Shop Tavern
825 N Killingsworth St., 503-206-8483, tulipshoptavern.com. Noon-10 pm daily.
While the building has seen quick turnover in recent years, Tulip Shop Tavern feels like a neighborhood staple that's been around far longer than not even three years. It's achieved that by hitting the deceptively simple trifecta that many nouveau Portland bars struggle with: good vibes, good food and damn good drinks. You can now get those drinks to go—from well-made standards to house cocktails, such as the fruit-forward Paper Tiger—and pair them with the under-the-radar burger. The vibes, though? Those are up to you for now.
3. Tiny Bubble Room
2025 N Lombard St., 503-208-2660, tinybubbleroom.com. 3-10 pm daily.
Growing up in Northeast Portland, Jeremy Lewis remembers family dinners at the Lung Fung Chinese restaurant. Now, the place is his. His new bar, Tiny Bubble Room, is named for Lung Fung's adjoining old-school lounge and gives Arbor Lodge and Kenton a "not-so-divey dive" similar to Roscoe's in Montavilla, which Lewis also owns.
4. Hale Pele
2733 NE Broadway, 503-662-8454, halepele.com. 3-8 pm Thursday-Sunday.
A faux-Polynesian fever dream rigorously appointed in layers of vintage South Pacific kitsch, Hale Pele is generally considered one of the best tiki bars in the country. Sadly, the simulated thunderstorms and volcanic eruptions are unplugged right now, but at least you can take the drinks home—heavy on the rum, of course, with bags of crushed ice on the side.
5. Bink’s
2715 NE Alberta St., 503-493-4430, binksterpdx.com. Order Wednesday for Friday delivery.
Alberta's homiest bar has launched its own home delivery service. At binksterpdx.com, you can order bottled bloody marys, slushy margaritas in plastic pouches, and six-packs of Portland beer, plus homemade ravioli, flower bouquets arranged in Mason jars5., CBD gummies, even wall art. But don't overlook the signature take-and-bake pizzas, maybe the most underrated bar food in the neighborhood.
