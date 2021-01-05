Originally slated to open in March 2020, the bar made its COVID-delayed debut in October. Like Roscoe's, Tiny Bubble Room has a Cajun-Creole-leaning menu, and 30 taps of mostly Northwest beer, as well as more in bottles. But the new spot has a cocktail, wine and whiskey focus, giving Arbor Lodge and Kenton something in that same don't-call-it-a-dive bar category as the Fixin' To, the Old Gold or Tulip Shop.