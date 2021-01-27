An old fashioned showcases the whiskey, with subtle differences in how the aromatics and sweetness play with different proofs and mash bills. Paydirt also makes the cocktail with 100-proof Early Times Bottled-in-Bond ($10), Old Overholt rye ($10) or, if you're feeling extra-bougie, Weller Reserve Single Barrel ($16), which was hand-selected by the staff of Paydirt and its sister bar, the Old Gold.