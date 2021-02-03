Portland's best fried chicken is making a brief comeback.
Back in November, Reel M Inn—the nautical-themed dive bar Division Street dive bar that, against all known logic, somehow fries up the juiciest, crispiest birds in town—announced that it would be going on an indefinite hiatus, essentially hoping to wait out the pandemic before reopening.
No return date has been set, but you'll be able to once again get your mouth around some of that unbeatable poultry—for one day only.
On Super Bowl Sunday, the bar will reopen for takeout, with only one food item on the menu: 20 wings for $10. You can also order beer to go and $1 Jell-O shots—hey, what more do you even need?
Customers must pre-order by calling the bar at 503-231-3880 between noon-4 pm Thursday and Friday. Orders can be picked up between 10 am-3 pm Sunday, just before the game kicks off. You can grab a cocktail while you wait.
It's fleeting, sure, but this is about as much hope for the future as we've felt since the election got called.
Comments