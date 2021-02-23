Those who've missed Magna's menu after the Southeast Clinton Street restaurant went on hiatus last year will once again be able to dig into Carlo Lamagna's food. The Philippines-born chef is bringing back favorites like lumpia and sisig, a traditional chopped pork dish that dates back to the 1700s, while also introducing diners to some new indulgent creations. Need to hunker down with a fatty, comfortin' concoction to get you through the global health crisis? Lamagna's crab fat gravy waffle fries and a hamburgesa topped with crispy cheese and fermented habanero sound like they'll do the trick.