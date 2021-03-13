Deceptively smooth and served straight up, it's good for sipping right from the bottle, with the base of pandan playing with the sweet-tart blueberry and citrusy galangal. It's a lot of liquor, but it never gets cloying. (If you're eating on the premises, pandan also shows up in a gin-based drink with tapioca bubbles and a coconut cream on top, but it doesn't travel as well.)