The beer garden that opened smack dab in the middle of Crosby Hop Farm last summer is preparing to welcome back drinkers—and this time there will be an additional bar to meet demand.
TopWire Hop Project, located about 30 miles south of Portland in Woodburn, is scheduled to resume operations on Friday, April 30, and continue service four days a week through October. That means customers will have the opportunity to watch the entire growing season, as bines use the surrounding trellises to climb clockwise, eventually reaching a height of 18 feet. Harvest typically begins in late summer and wraps up in the fall.
After a half-mile drive down Lupulin Lane, which will be flanked by emerald curtains once the crops start to mature, you'll reach a bar that's been constructed out of a shipping container and large outdoor seating area. By the end of June, Crosby will add a second pouring station to the property. You can also expect an expanded menu from Luis's Taqueria, which delivers to guests on site, as well as snacks at the bar.
Most of the tap list for the grand reopening is made up of special collaboration beers, including a rotating West Coast-style IPA series from Camas, Wash.-based Grains of Wrath. Fans of Block 15 in Corvallis will also want to try a new version of cult favorite Sticky Hands called Crosby Cuts made with the fifth-generation farm's Strata, Amarillo and Comet varieties.
Upon reopening, TopWire will reimplement its COVID-19 safety measures, which include mandatory mask wearing for employees and customers, hand sanitizer stations, tables with "clean" and "dirty" placards as well as contactless pay. If required by the county, Crosby is ready to establish a ticketed RSVP system to manage occupancy.
