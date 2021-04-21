At long last, the OG Old Gold is back: full food menu, full array of cocktails and fully outdoor seating, both on the main porch and the sidewalks around Killingsworth and Gay streets, plus the tented patio it shares with Spitz, the neighboring Mediterranean restaurant. Dogs are more than welcome, and on nice days the staff may also open the garage—the space was once an auto shop—for indoor patrons. There’s still contactless ordering from any table, but you can also walk up to the near side of the bar, the better option to admire all that whiskey, whether in the bottles overhead or written on the massive chalkboard list. The current inventory of Scotch, bourbon, rye, Irish and Japanese is around 225 bottles, including the exclusive, hand-selected Weller Full Proof single barrel, Nikka Coffey Malt and Michter’s Rye 10 Year. Hello, old friends! JASON COHEN.