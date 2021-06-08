9. Grave Water Deadly Tonic: Moments into our visit, our server spilled a Grave Water cocktail all across our table. For the rest of the evening, the air around us held a deeply pleasant scent of roses, which, as any Catholic will tell you, is a sign the Virgin Mary is near. Saints and virgin births are still pretty spooky in the grand scheme of ghostly happenings, but also fairly Bible-y. Important note: The Grave Water was hands down the best drink we tried. Its rose water, though fragrant, is perfectly balanced with elderflower liqueur and vodka.