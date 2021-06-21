It’s been an apocalyptic year for Portland bars and restaurants, but the city has seen its share of resurrections as well.
Beloved fried chicken bar Reel M Inn reopened after a four-month closure. CC Slaughters, one of Portland’s oldest gay bars, returned suddenly following months of mourning after the landlord failed to find another renter.
And now, one of the city’s favorite vegan-friendly dives is coming back from the dead.
In December, Hungry Tiger Too went the way of several bars struggling to make it through the pandemic winter and announced it would be closing “indefinitely.” Seven months later, it’s back in business.
“We feel incredibly lucky to be back—and to be able to make that promise to our returning staff,” owner Tom Connor wrote in an email. “It’s been so great to see them all again and get back to some sort of normal.”
For the time being, the bar, located at 213 SE 12th Ave., is only allowing outdoor seating on its expanded patio, and operate on limited hours, from 2-11 pm Wednesday-Monday. Its menu will also be pared down, but Connor promises that its vegan corndogs “are back for sure.”
The bar will eventually return to regular hours and indoor service, depending on the comfort of its staff.
“We had to put these plans together in the spring before vaccines were even available to service folks. That delay was pretty fucking lame btw,” Connor writes. “But as a result we decided then that all changes to protocols, hours or letting customers inside would be made by staff consensus not from orders coming from on high.”
Comments