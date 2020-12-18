Non-carnivorous barflies will have to look elsewhere for vegan chicken wings.
The Hungry Tiger on Southeast 12th Avenue announced on Twitter that it is closing "indefinitely," a phrase used by several other bars lately, including Reel M Inn and the Old Gold, that leaves the door open for a possible post-pandemic revival.
"There are a lot of things about running a bar that are incredibly frustrating. The last nine months have been particularly trying and demoralizing," the bar tweeted. "But the appeal, what keeps so many of us doing this, is the sense of community the space can provide."
While not strictly vegan, the bar—officially known as the Hungry Tiger Too, spinning off from the original Hungry Tiger on East Burnside, which closed in 2007—was mostly known for its meatless offerings, which was considerably less delicate than that term normally implies: think vegan corn dogs, nachos slathered in vegan cheese sauce and their signature "vings" made with locally produced Ota Tofu.
The Hungry Tiger remains open for takeout until 9 pm Monday, Dec. 21.
