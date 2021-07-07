Much of the Elvis Room’s kitschy décor is intact for the new incarnation, including an enormous, mesmerizing reproduction of The Resting Cat, a painting by Antoinette Letterman of a bored-looking Himalayan named Cashmere. The open riser treads of the wide staircase lend light and clean lines to the conspiratorial subterranean space, while the Manneken Pis statue beneath the stairs still softly tinkles. What is different are the drinks. The current menu of cocktails are distinctly summery. Final Countdown’s marriage of lime and mezcal with green Chartreuse and Luxardo liqueur tastes like a Hollywood Western showdown at sunset distilled in a glass. For those in search of a drink that gives off the feeling of microgravity, Moon Rocks will take you there: The thyme nectar and lemon are so subtle that only the effervescence of the vodka and carbonation remain. Daiq Attack pairs well with an energetic mood. It consists only of pineapple rum, lime and sugar but it tastes like angry flirting with citrus.