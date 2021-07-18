Call it divine intervention: Portland’s Steeplejack Brewing is planning a second brewpub before its first even officially opens.
The brewery, whose flagship taproom, located inside a converted century-old church in the Sullivan’s Gulch neighnorhood, finally launches this month, is also looking to establish a taproom in Hillsboro. The New School beer blog first reported the news.
Owners Brody Day and Dustin Harder have spent two years turning the 111-year-old Metropolitan Community Church at 2400 NE Broadway into one of Portland’s most unique and visually stunning new bars.
Steeplejack’s second location will have a more standard infrastructure: a 17,000-square-foot warehouse near undeveloped suburban farmland. But Day tells New School he and Harder “are designing the brewery so it’s interactive and approachable” to bring guests especially close to the brewing process.
“The plan is that Hillsboro will brew our more popular beers in larger fermentors, and because of the space we plan to do some special projects and barrel work out there as well,” head brewer Anna Buxton said. “The Broadway church pub will focus on specialty beers, community outreach, collaborations, and innovation projects.”
The Hillsboro pub is looking to open in late 2021 or early 2022. Steeplejack’s Broadway location, meanwhile, has its grand opening on July 31.
Comments