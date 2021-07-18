1. Good Luck Charm
203 SE Grand Ave., facebook.com/goodluckcharmpdx. 4 pm-2:30 am Tuesday-Thursday, 4-10 pm Friday-Monday.
Formerly the Elvis Room, formerly East End, Good Luck Charm is the same old bar under new management, with all the same Elvis Room stuff on the walls—including that enormous, mesmerizing painting of a bored-looking, long-hair cat. New menu, new drinks, who dis? Good Luck Charm’s basement has a powerful chill and a secondary, subterranean bar that opens on weekends or “when it gets busy.”
2. Migration Rooftop at Canvas
1750 SW Yamhill St., 503-939-4164, migrationbrewing.com. 1-9 pm daily.
This outpost of Northeast Glisan Street mainstay Migration Brewing is the peak realization of the rooftop bar. A 180-degree view takes in downtown, the West Hills and the Alphabet District. The panorama stretches all the way to the St. Johns Bridge and Mount St. Helens. After a round, it’s easy to understand why people keep moving to Portland: Above the din and discord, this city seems like paradise.
3. Holy Goat Social Club
1501 NE Fremont St., 503-282-0956, holygoatpdx.com. 2-10 pm Monday-Saturday.
It’d be inaccurate to describe Holy Goat as a “new” bar. Longtime residents of the Sabin neighborhood will remember the tiny watering hole as Daddy Mojo’s, and though its undergone a change in ownership and name, the rebrand mostly amounts to an aesthetic upgrade rather than a full-scale remodel. Regulars will still find what they’re looking for: a drink menu consisting of stiff takes on old classics, soul music on the stereo, and soul food in the kitchen.
4. Al’s Den
303 SW 12th Ave., mcmenamins.com/crystal-hotel/als-den. 3-11 pm Monday-Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, noon-11 pm Sunday.
This concert venue, in the basement of the McMenamins Crystal Hotel, has been home to intimate comedy and music shows. There’s no programming on the board yet, but they’ll still let you downstairs. You can even bring your kids and make them sit with you until 8 pm—at which time you must send your children elsewhere.
5. Raven’s Manor
235 SW 1st Ave., ravensmanorexperience.com. 5-11 pm Wednesday-Monday.
Creatures of the night, be forewarned: Portland’s newest goth bar isn’t all that goth. Sure, there are spooky sights in view as soon as you enter Raven’s Manor, from creepy dolls to dusty grimoires. But don’t go expecting the westside version of the Lovecraft. Instead, think Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. Important note: The Grave Water is hands down the best drink. Its rose water, though fragrant, is perfectly balanced with elderflower liqueur and vodka.
Comments