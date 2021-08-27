Soccer Fan Favorite, the Toffee Club, Has Reopened After a One-Year Closure Due to the Pandemic

Local footy fans who thought they permanently lost a beloved haunt can now witness something of a miracle: one year later, the Toffee Club has revived.

Co-founder Niki Diamond tells WW that she reopened the British-themed pub this month, and in just a short period of time has seen the return of many regulars as well as new soccer lovers.

Before the pandemic, fans regularly packed the bar for live screenings of Thorns, Timbers and Premier League matches. And even during the 2020 initial easing of COVID lockdown, eager customers returned, snapping up reservations for limited seating—until it once again needed to shutter last August.

Welcoming customers back with a new motto, “more than a pub,” Diamond and business partner-husband Peter Hoppins want to double down on their commitment to build community around their passion for the sport.

The Toffee Club is offering the same menu of British classics, like full English breakfasts, fish and chips and sausage rolls, but the cocktail menu received a bit of a facelift, modern classics joined by new, seasonal creations.

Being a soccer pub, there’s plenty of beer on tap. That includes a selection from the adjacent Away Days Brewing, which Diamond and Hoppins purchased as a turnkey operation in 2019 from Scout Beer once that business decided to focus on its food cart location.

That should mean there’s a little bit of something for all, even if you’re not a die-hard soccer fan.

“We want to make everyone feel welcome,” says Diamond, “whether you’re just discovering the joys of football, or whether you’ve been a hardcore supporter all your life.”

Days of operation are limited to Wednesday through Sunday for now, but the Toffee Club is open for all local and international soccer games. The owners hope to increase their hours over the next several months.

Related: Owners of Soccer-Crazy Southeast Portland Pub Toffee Club Are Starting a Brewery