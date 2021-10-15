Level Beer Holds Grand Opening for a Buckman-Kerns Location

After months of renovations, retro-themed Level Beer is ready to welcome drinkers to its new, Buckman-Kerns neighborhood location.

The 4-year-old brewery is holding a grand opening for its third location, a new taproom on 1447 NE Sandy Blvd. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Efficiently named Level 3, the company’s latest addition is housed inside the former motorcycle gear shop See See KTM, situated in between the Sandy Hut and the Davis location Voodoo Doughnuts.

With more than 20 taps, the bar boasts the most handles of any Level location. Right now, you’ll find everything from Level’s top-performing IPA Game On! to a fresh hop Belgian pale to a pumpkin latte ale that’s appropriately named I’d Like to Speak to the Manager. A handful of ciders, a seltzer and a kombucha will also be on pour.

Anyone who’s been to Level’s original property—a 2-acre plot in the industrial hinterlands of Northeast Portland’s Argay neighborhood—knows that the brewery is just as likely to be hosting a kid’s birthday party as it is an adult’s. Level 3 is also family friendly, and includes a collection of arcade games like a Ghostbusters pinball machine and a classic Pacman table. Pet parents are welcome to have them on the outdoor patio.

Level 3 Photo courtesy of Level Beer.

Longtime fans of Bailey’s Taproom will find pieces of their old haunt repurposed inside Level 3. One of the Level’s co-founders, Geoff Phillips, also owned Bailey’s, so he decided to put the pandemic-shuttered business’s tables and chairs to good use here. He also repurposed a section of the bartop now shaped as an “L.”

There is no in-house kitchen, but customers can pair their pints with food from the Nacho’s House truck parked just outside.

After a soft opening for industry friends on Oct. 13, Level is now ready to welcome larger crowds. The taproom will release special beers this Saturday as part of its grand opening celebration.

Level 3 Photo courtesy of Level Beer.

Level 3 Photo courtesy of Level Beer.





DRINK: 1447 NE Sandy Blvd, levelbeer.com/level3, noon-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, noon-10 pm Friday-Satruday.