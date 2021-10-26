Return of The Tube to the Old Town Club District

“It’s the soft-opening of a 20-year-old bar,” Tube owner Eric Bowler jokes.

Tonight, Tube’s neon sign will once again illuminate downtown streets. Its staff will sling vegan breakfast sandwiches and dispense White Claws to the party people who so crave them. Bowler say that Tube will initially be open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8 pm-2 am—until they can staff back up to five days a week.

The Tuesday night opening celebrates “Tubesday,” a longstanding DJ night dance party with DJ PHNM that occurred regularly before the shutdown. The feeling is nostalgia. The DJ booth neon lettering still reads “NO REQUESTS.”

NO REQUESTS (Courtesy of the Tube)

In the coming weeks, Bowler plans to fire up a rotating crew of local and national DJs. “We’re most excited to see Tube—a Portland landmark—back in the mix,” Bowler tells WW. “It will live on.”

Bowler and his wife have owned Tube since 2013. They’re also involved with local bars Maxwell—which sits next door to Tube—and Fortune, on Southwest 11th Avenue. They closed the bars to comply with the COVID shutdown in March 2020. During the time of the protests someone broke into Tube and squatted the bar, trashing the interior, making club’s return even less likely. Bowler thought they might not be able to open the bar again, but then got some unexpected grants from the federal government, thanks to the CARES Act II.

Tube meant to be back in rotation far before now, but it took 5 months for the club to have its liquor license renewed. Bowler says this normally takes 30-60 days, so the wait was unusual.

GO: The Tube, 18 NW 3rd Ave., tubepdx.com, 8 pm-2 am Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.



