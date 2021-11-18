Scottish Whisky Brand Ardbeg Visits Oregon, Drives ATVs

These powerful-looking all terrain vehicles are on their way to bring you peaty scotch. (Courtesy of Ardbeg)

Portlanders love bonfires and scotch, so ears are no doubt a-perkin’ to hear that Ardbeg Scotch Whisky (out of respect for Scots-people, in this blog we will spell whisky without the ‘e.’) is bringing a Monsters of Smoke tour through the state of Oregon. The tour will involve a branded all-terrain vehicle that has—for promotional purposes—been named Wee Beastie, after one of the distillery’s scotches.

A press release promised smokey scotches driven around in powerful ATVs (?) to locations like Gresham, McMinville, Hillsboro and Troutdale for tastings, bottle engravings and “augmented reality photo opportunities.” No, there isn’t one in Portland, and that’s odd. But is it more odd than an ATV named Wee Beastie?

Famously peaty-tasting Ardbeg scotch whisky, whose brand tagline has in the past been “bonfire in a bottle,” is made on the island of Islay, off the southern coast of Scotland. Some Google-scoping reveals that the distillery is in a fairly remote location with dirt roads. Maybe ATVs are just what Ardbeg is used to?

The tour aims to introduce fans to new spirits like An Oa, a ten-year-old single malt scotch whisky, and Wee Beastie—a 5-year-old single malt.

Here are the dates and locations of the Oregon leg of Ardbeg’s Monsters of Smoke Tour, and another ATV photo, why not? Vroom vroom!

These powerful-looking all terrain vehicles are on their way to bring you peaty scotch. (Courtesy of Ardbeg)

Nov. 24 10 am-2 pm at 3rd Street Beverage, 740 NE 3rd St., Bend, OR 97701

Nov. 24 3:45 -7 pm at Bend-South Liquor Store, 61153 S Hwy 97, Bend, OR 97702

Nov. 26 12-3 pm at Trailhead Liquor, 20516 Robal Ln., Bend, OR 97701

Nov. 26 4:30 - 8 pm at Cross Cut - Warming Hut No. 5 Tap House, 566 SW Mill View Way, Bend, OR 97702

Nov. 27 1 - 4 pm at The Highland Stillhouse, 201 S 2nd St., Oregon City, OR 97045

Nov. 28 11 am-3 pm at Troutdale Liquor Store, 3030 NE Hogan Dr., Gresham, OR 97030

Monday Nov. 29 3-7 pm at Stafford Beverage at Lancaster Liquor, 698 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem, OR 97301

Tuesday Nov. 30 1-5 pm at McMinnville North Liquor, 2628 OR-99W McMinnville, OR 97128

Wednesday Dec. 1 3-7 pm at Tualatin Liquor Store, 19265 SW Martinazzi Ave., Tualatin, OR 97062

Thursday Dec. 2 1-5 pm at Baseline Liquor, 7502 NE Shaleen St., Hillsboro, OR 97124







