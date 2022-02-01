Portland-Based Away Days Brewing Is Opening a Second Location in Troutdale’s Former City Hall

By the end of the year, McMenamins Edgefield won’t be the only brewery that’s operating out of a restored historic building in Troutdale.

Portland-based Away Days is in the process of taking over the former city hall at 104 SE Kibling Ave. and converting it into a full-service restaurant with a production facility. The Troutdale City Council approved the sale of the property on Jan. 25, which The Portland Tribune was first to report.

The 1922 building has sat empty for approximately 10 years after structural problems forced staffers to relocate. The city looked into restoration operations, but a 2019 bond levy that would’ve funded that work failed to pass.

Fortunately, the beloved old site does not have a date with the wrecking ball. Away Days will now lead the refurbishment, and Troutdale has promised to assist with development and permit credits.

“Our hope is to be open by the end of the year to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the building,” Away Days co-owner Niki Diamond tells WW. “Our Southeast Portland taproom will stay as it is, and we hope to use our current, smaller system for special brews and collaborations.”

Away Days—a reference to the tradition of die-hard soccer fans traveling to cheer on their team when they’re traveling on the road—is a spinoff of the Portland location’s adjacent restaurant Toffee Club, which also has a British football theme.

Diamond, her husband Peter Hoppins and his brother Jack Hoppins purchased Away Days as a turnkey operation from Scout Beer in 2019 following that business’s decision to focus on operations out of its food cart pod on Southeast Division Street.

