Portland Is Getting Its First Zero-Proof Bar Courtesy of No-Booze Cocktail Kit Vendor Suckerpunch

After a well-documented spike in pandemic drinking, the alcohol-free trend is gaining steam. Now Portland is getting its first zero-proof bar.

Suckerpunch, the Portland-based business that started as a no-booze cocktail kit vendor in 2020, is launching an experimental pop-up in the Goat Blocks.

The space at 1030 SE Belmont St. will be full-service and offer a regular rotation of seasonally inspired cocktails. Based on the successful attendance and feedback from Suckerpunch’s past events, the bar will also host unique experiences like tasting flights and dessert pairings. This spring, you can expect the addition of a retail outlet.

Suckerpunch Photo by Carly Diaz. (Carly Diaz)

“After months of hard work, we’re excited to finally bring a dedicated zero-proof bar to Portland,” Andy McMillan, Suckerpunch’s owner, stated in a press release. “We’ll be using our pop-up to develop recipes, experiment with service. Whether you’re sober, curious, or just taking a night off, we look forward to finally welcoming you in!”

The Suckerpunch team is also on track to open a permanent location later this year. In the meantime, the pop-up will operate 6-11 pm Thursday through Sunday, starting Feb. 24.

