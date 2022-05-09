Loyal Legion’s New Beaverton Location Has Opened Its Hidden Cocktail Bar

You can now reserve a stool inside the hidden bar perched above the new Beaverton Loyal Legion taproom.

Flora opened at the very tail end of April at the corner of Southwest Farmington Road and Watson Avenue in Old Town Beaverton. In contrast to Loyal Legion’s rowdy beer bar vibe, the cocktail-focused venue is intimate and refined, serving concoctions in crystal glassware rather than plain-old pints. The decor is also swankier, with dimmed lighting and ethereal wallpaper depicting mythical creatures.

Flora Photo by Dean Cambray. (Dean Cambray)

The drink program is overseen by Tiana Stuart, who began bartending 12 years ago at Beaverton’s Dublin Pub. Since then, she’s managed and directed cocktail menus for venues in Los Angeles and Portland, including the beloved Prost!

The last two years have been a personal and professional challenge for Stuart, like many in the service industry, and she nearly left. But her new role at Flora reinvigorated her creativity and convinced her to stay.

“The pandemic was really hard on me. I saw the decline of my friends and colleagues in the service industry, and I almost quit the industry entirely,” Stuart stated in a press release. “A former colleague brought me over to Loyal Legion Beaverton, and I fell back in love with cocktail creation.”

Flora Photo by Rachelle Hacmac.

You can expect an eclectic, plant-based drink menu that’s as playful as it is colorful. Opening offerings included a Caribbean horchata, a Tang-based cocktail (yes, the 1980s astronaut brand), and a whiskey-Aperol mix with a kick thanks to the addition of cayenne simple syrup. The lineup will change each week, so customers will always find something new.

Flora is reservation-only, and you can book your seats up to one month in advance.

The opening of Flora continues Loyal Legion’s tradition of opening speakeasies. The original Portland location holds Voysey, a 50-person subterranean cocktail bar, run by Katie Stipe.

Flora Photo by Rachelle Hacmac.