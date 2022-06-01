Where to Drink This Week

1. Portland Cider Co.

3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-888-5054, portlandcider.com. 3-9 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 1-10 pm Friday-Saturday, 1-9 pm Sunday. 8925 SE Jannsen Road, Building F, Clackamas, 503-744-4213. 3-9 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 3-10 pm Friday, noon-10 pm Saturday, noon-9 pm Sunday.

Back by popular demand, Portland Cider’s Tangerine Dreamsicle was designed to trigger summertime nostalgia with its bright, tangy fruit juice swirled together with rich vanilla from Singing Dog in Eugene. It’s one of the brand’s most requested small-batch beverages ever, and you can get your hands on it again starting this weekend. Drink up. Summer is too short.

2. Flora

4500 SW Watson Ave., Beaverton, 503-372-5352, exploretock.com. 6 pm-close Thursday-Sunday.

You can now reserve a stool inside the hidden bar perched above the new Beaverton Loyal Legion taproom. Flora is an intimate and refined cocktail-focused venue, serving concoctions in crystal glassware in a swanky setting—here the lights are dimmed and the wallpaper depicts mythical creatures. Customers can expect an eclectic, plant-based drink menu that’s as playful as it is colorful. Opening offerings included a Caribbean horchata, a Tang-based cocktail, and a whiskey-Aperol mix with a kick thanks to the addition of cayenne simple syrup.

3. TopWire Hop Project

8668 Crosby Road NE, Woodburn, 503-765-1645, topwirehp.com. 11 am-8 pm Thursday and Sunday, 11 am-9 pm Friday-Saturday.

The average beer nerd can’t score a badge to the Craft Brewers Conference, the brewing industry’s largest annual gathering. But you can get a taste of some of the same beers that were only available to attendees of this year’s event. TopWire Hop Project—the beer garden that opened in the middle of Crosby Hop Farm in 2020—has announced it will kick off its third season with a selection of special collaboration beers, many available only at the 2022 convention in Minneapolis. Even when those kegs have tapped, return for the view of the hop bines, which grow 18 feet tall and surround the space like emerald green curtains.

4. SteepleJack Brewing Pizza & Beer

4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, 503-719-6241, steeplejackbeer.com. 3-10 pm Monday-Saturday, noon-10 pm Saturday-Sunday.

First they rehabilitated a century-old church and turned it into a brewery. And while the SteepleJack owners’ second construction project—the former IBU Public House on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway—wasn’t quite as ambitious, the end result is just as exciting for beer lovers on the other side of town. The company’s pizza-and-beer-focused pub opened in mid-May, which mirrors the original location’s Craftsman aesthetic. The beer offerings are also similar to what’s on tap at the Northeast Portland flagship, which includes two beer engines, one of which is currently pouring Alewife, an English dark mild that won gold at the Oregon Beer Awards.

5. Suckerpunch

1030 SE Belmont St., 503-208-4022, suckerpunch.bar. 6-10 pm Thursday-Saturday, 6-8 pm Sunday.

You will leave Suckerpunch as sober as you were when you walked in, but the thing is, Portland’s first non-alcoholic bar still works its magic: It’s a place where adults can enjoy some complex yet balanced cocktails in a cozy place and catch up with friends. Andy McMillan, who founded the business because he was desperate for better zero-proof concoctions around town, recently changed the three-item menu, so you’ll find some new options if you’ve already been.