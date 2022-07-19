Where to Drink This Week

1. Migration Brewing at Washington Square

9585 SW Washington Square Road, migrationbrewing.com. Opening Thursday, July 21. Noon-8 pm Monday-Saturday, 11 am-7 pm Sunday.

Migration is making it cool to be a mall rat again. The 12-year-old company is opening a beer garden inside Washington Square with four taps as well as multiple packaged options, including cider and wine. The bar will be located above Center Court near the top of the escalators between gag gift emporium Spencer’s and apparel retailer Forever 21. The rest of the floor is rounded out by food court staples, which means you finally have the opportunity to pair a Migration classic like Straight Outta Portland IPA with a plate of piping hot orange chicken from the nearby Panda Express.

2. Jolly Roger

1340 SE 12th Ave., 503-232-8060, jollyrestaurants.com. Noon-midnight Monday-Thursday, noon-1 am Friday-Saturday, noon-11 pm Sunday.

Along the journey from family-friendly seafood restaurant to neighborhood sports bar, the Jolly’s most salable feature (beyond that iconic signage) has been an easy adaptability to changing tastes and demographic shifts over 60-some years. The place does engender goodwill among a dizzying cross section of Portlanders for reasons difficult to articulate. Pay this dive a visit (or several) before last call. At some point in the next year, developers will knock down the building and replace it with a residential complex.

3. PIx Pâtisserie

2225 E Burnside St., 971-271-7166, pixpatisserie.com. Noon-9 pm Friday-Sunday.

After 21 years in the restaurant industry, Pix Pâtisserie founder Cheryl Wakerhauser is retiring. That means you have a little more than a month left to fit in one last visit to her dessert emporium, which originally began as a farmers market stand in 2001. While stocking up on macarons and cream puffs, be sure to take advantage of Pix’s patio and order a bottle from the extensive Champagne and sparkling wine list, which has been awarded the “World’s Best” title multiple times.

4. Buoy Beer Pop-Up

1152 Marine Drive, Astoria, 503-298-6833, buoybeer.com. Noon-8 pm daily.

Show Buoy Beer some much-needed love by heading out to Astoria for pints at its new pop-up. By now, you’ve seen the devastating images of the brewery’s primary location above the Columbia, partially crumpled like a tin can. There’s no word on when the pub, which collapsed in mid-June, might reopen, but fortunately the brand was welcomed by the new Astoria Food Hub, where you can now get Buoy on tap along with classic seafood once the kitchen is up and running.

5. Von Ebert Cascade Station and Timberland

10111 NE Cascades Parkway, 503-206-5765; 11800 NW Cedar Falls Drive, #110, 503-716-8663; vonebertbrewing.com. 11 am-9 pm daily. Cascade Station closed Monday.

The two tap houses under the Von Ebert umbrella have just launched a Power Hour, and no, this isn’t the brewery’s version of the drinking game you may remember from your early 20s. Every Monday and Tuesday, from 7 to 8 pm, draft pours cost only $3, which is more than half off. Hell, with pints at that price, you may want to go ahead and revive the pregaming tradition.