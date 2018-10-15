Homebrewing power-couple Jenn McPoland and Jeremy Landers partnered with Schilling Cider to produce what became drinkers' preferred cider at the Pro/Am. While the husband-and-wife team has long collaborated with professional companies to make knockout beers, this win shows they know their way around an apple, too. Our entry name power rankings didn't hold much hope for the snooze-inducing Woodrose Angelshare—is this the name of a cider or a retirement home?—but attendees weren't deterred. A combination of French and English bittersharps, along with a blend of Northwest-grown apples, were used in the cider that was then fortified with a four-year barrel-aged pommeau.