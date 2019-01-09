Portland's first kosher brewery is expanding.
Leikam Brewing co-founder Sonia-Marie Leikam confirms that she and her husband, head brewer Theo Leikam, have purchased a building in the Mount Tabor neighborhood that formerly housed a Thai restaurant on East Burnside Street near Northeast 58th Avenue.
"We have plans for community-focused activities like trivia nights, jewelry-making classes and gatherings," Sonia-Marie Leikam says. "And we will continue to give back to local nonprofits with designated sales from beers going back to the community."
The new location sits just about two miles from the original backyard brewhouse, one of the nation's only kosher-certified, which began operating in 2014.
The timeline is tentative at this point, but the couple hopes to open a taphouse in the space this summer and eventually move the brewing equipment off their property and into the back of the structure the following year.
Adding an official tasting room to the operation will mean Leikam beer drinkers will no longer need to hunt down kegs and crowlers around town or subscribe their community-supported brewery program for growler fills at their home.
Naturally, kosher beer pairs well with kosher food, which will be offered in a limited menu of bites from the kitchen, with the option to order full meals in advance. The Leikams also expect to host food carts, though not necessarily those that satisfy the requirements of Jewish law.
And with three boys of their own, the Leikams plan to welcome kids (including those of the four-legged variety) in the taphouse.
Partnership with a new distribution company, High Road, also should allow the business to ramp up sales and production.
