Not everyone wants to drive to an industrial park in Hillsboro to buy their supplies. Brew Brothers' malt selection is worth the hike. Stocking several brands of malt from each of the major malting nations (America, England, Germany, Belgium), as well as brands from France and Chile, the Brothers' selection is second to none. The staff stock the kegerator with interesting yeast and hop experiments, so explore the difference between a Citra and a Galaxy blonde from a three-tap kegerator while they collect and mill your malt bill. And if you've made it this far, you might as well stop by the attached Three Mugs Brewing taproom (page 66).