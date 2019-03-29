Hopworks is ditching the bicycle for the beer garden.
The brewery that built its brand around sustainability won't entirely abandon the two-wheel theme—you'll still find bike frames hanging above the bar at its flagship location on Southeast Powell Boulevard. But the BikeBar is being rebranded as North Williams Pub and Beergarden.
The remodeled business will open to the public 11 am Tuesday, April 2, where customers can expect to find a tented and heated outdoor space for sipping pints behind the pub, new seating arrangements inside and an updated play area for the kiddos. HUB is offering happy hour pricing all day from a new menu and fresh spring cocktails.
The launch party will also feature a trio of IPAs making their debut: a hazy called Replay All, an imperial dubbed Oceania and a beer infused with prickly pear appropriately named Ouch Cactus. Get there early for free samples of each.
