Salvitti moved to Portland in 2007 after graduating from college in North Carolina. She quickly immersed herself in the local beer scene by snagging a job at Laurelwood and then Hopworks, where she continued to work after launching Brewvana in order to fuel the upstart and make ends meet. Now there are a handful of busses and multiple tours that explore more than just breweries, including those that introduce riders to Portland's coffee, spirits, cider and donuts.