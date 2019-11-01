It's been a rough couple of weeks for Oregon craft beer lovers, and it seems the blows just keep coming, as Coalition Brewing announced that it's calling it quits.
But this closing is cushioned by the fact that another business has purchased the turnkey operation.
The New School beer website was first to report that Gorges Beer Company will be moving into the space on Southeast Ankeny Street. The man running the brewhouse should be a familiar name to the local beer scene: Bryan Keilty was the longtime, award-winning head brewer at recently-shuttered Lompoc.
When word that the 25-year-old beer producer would serve its last rounds at the end of October, the business shared he would be moving to a new brewery, but couldn't release further details until the agreement was signed.
The new brewery's name is an indication of where it eventually wants to relocate. The plan is to break ground in Cascade Locks, bringing the brewery and cidery count in that city to three, following Thunder Island and Son of Man, which makes Basque-style hard-pressed beverages.
Meanwhile, Coalition, which had been open for nearly 10 years, announced the sale of its assets on their Facebook page:
“This chapter has been one of the most exciting, challenging, and gratifying experiences of our lives…and like all chapters, it must have an ending. So today, with a decade of fond memories to smile back upon, we are announcing that Coalition has closed our doors, and we will be pursuing new adventures to honor changes in our personal lives. We are extremely happy to say that friends and colleagues will be taking over our location, so you can look forward to more great beer coming out of the brewery for the neighborhood and beyond.”
