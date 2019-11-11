"Today's announcement represents an exciting next step in a long and successful partnership with Anheuser-Busch, whose support for the growth of our business and brands traces back over 25 years," Andy Thomas, CEO of Craft Brew Alliance, said in a press release. "By combining our resources, our talented teammates, and dynamic brands, we will look to nurture the growth of CBA's existing portfolio as we continue investing in innovation to meet the changing needs of today's beverage consumers, all while delivering certainty of value to our shareholders."