The Portland and Seattle beer scenes largely stay in their own spheres, except for the occasional collaboration batch. But Great Notion Brewing is making a bold move by branching out into Washington's largest city.
Owners of the brewery, which opened its flagship Northeast Alberta Street location in 2016, signed a lease for a taproom in Seattle's beer-dense Ballard neighborhood, where well-renowned producers like Reuben's and Stoup reside. The Full Pint beer blog was first to report the news. The 2,200-square-foot space will feature 20 taps, a Northwest-style food menu and canned product to-go.
"We are jazzed to announce that we will be opening up a taproom in Seattle," Great Notion co-founder Paul Reiter stated in a press release. "We can't wait to join the Seattle market and all the amazing breweries already innovating like crazy! We frequently meet Seattle customers that drive three-plus hours every weekend to our can releases, so hopefully that is a good sign that more Northwesterners are curious about trying our hazy IPAs or beer that tastes like Baklava, peanut butter cups, or Tiramisu."
In October, Great Notion's founders announced that they were launching a taphouse in Cedar Mill. The goal is to open in January 2020 and run a pop-up beer garden during weekends while the buildout is underway.
The Seattle taproom will bring Great Notion's properties to four once it welcomes customers next summer.
Comments