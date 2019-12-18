Feckin, the scrappy Irish-themed brewery in Oregon City that helped popularize indoor ax-throwing locally, has shuttered. But it may not be gone for good.
The business shared news of the closure on its Facebook page this afternoon, citing problems with the landlord.
"Feckin Brewery is officially closed as of 12/17/19," the post read. "Due to circumstances that were out of our hands with negotiating the lease, it is with great sadness that we will need to close this location."
Originally a nano setup in a Lake Oswego pub, Feckin moved to the O.C. (don't call it that) in 2014 and opened a tasting room in an old warehouse that, from the parking lot littered with wooden pallets and old cars, looked more like a junkyard than a brewery.
The space gained an early and eager following thanks to its live music and beers like the Top O' the Feckin Mornin' coffee stout. The brewery later added rough-and-tumble competitions like arm wrestling and ax throwing.
Feckin's owners hope to find a new home and will keep customers posted via social media. In the meantime, you can still give your arm a workout with Portland Axe Throwing's cages at Laurelwood Public House & Brewery on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Comments