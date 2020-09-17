It's been a rough week for Portland beer lovers.
Following the indefinite closures of Bailey's Taproom downtown and Back Pedal Brewing on Northwest Flanders Street, Rogue has announced it is shuttering its public house in the Pearl District after 20 years—and this closure appears to be permanent.
"This was a very difficult decision," Rogue owner Dharma Tamm said in a press release, "but unfortunately challenges from the pandemic and rising costs have made it apparent that our only option is to close the Pearl Public House in order to better focus on our other public houses and wholesale business."
The Newport, Ore.-based craft heavyweight opened its outpost at 1339 NW Flanders St. in 2000, in the building formerly occupied by Portland Brewing. (The recently closed Back Pedal is right across the street.) Rogue began its foray into distilling there in 2003.
This is the second Rogue pub to close this year: Its outpost in Issaquah, Wash., shut down in early March, shortly before the pandemic-related business closures in Oregon and Washington began.
Rogue's two other Portland locations—Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery in Buckman and Rogue Hall near Portland State University—will remain open.
The Pearl Public House's last day of operation is Sunday, Sept. 20.
