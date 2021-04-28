Ecliptic Brewing is expanding by taking over the building that was formerly occupied by Base Camp Brewing, which closed last year due to the pandemic.
The second location, dubbed “The Moon Room,” will open sometime later this summer. The facility at 930 SE Oak St. is slated to become not just a second taproom for the astronomy-themed brewery, which opened in North Portland in 2013: Brewmaster John Harris plans to use the building to both brew and package. That will allow the brand to continue to develop.
“We’ve been talking about opening another location for a long time now, so we’re really stoked about this opportunity,” Harris said in a press release. “A new location allows for so many possibilities—more events, new beers and menu options, and maybe even expanded distribution.”
Harris—whose career launched at McMenamins before he helped propel Deschutes into one of the country’s larger craft breweries—says the old Base Camp site is well-suited for making lagers, so he will focus on producing his new limited-release series beer, Pyxis Pilsner, as well as Ecliptic’s offerings.
Once the business is fully licensed, taproom visitors can expect a full bar and a custom-built food truck that will offer seasonal dishes.
