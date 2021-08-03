The event, overall, appears to be a scaled-down Oregon Brewers Festival that’s been uprooted from downtown Portland’s Waterfront Park and placed inside a sprawling convention center. That makes sense given that Larrance has successfully operated OBF since 1988, making it one of the oldest of its kind in the nation. It typically draws hundreds of participating businesses and tens of thousands of visitors during the last full weekend of July every year. However, the event has been canceled the last two years during the pandemic.