“When we started planning the Westside Beer Fest months ago, it looked like COVID-19 infections were trending in the right direction, and we were eager to host a beer festival to celebrate together again,” co-founders Art Larrance and Teddy Peetz stated in a press release. “We appreciate the enthusiasm of the brewing community around this festival, and we look forward to a time when we can reschedule it and gather again safely to raise a glass.”