Organizers Behind the Oregon Brewers Festival Plan to Launch Hillsbrew Fest This Winter

Westside Beer Fest The Westside Beer Fest will be held at the Wingspan Events Center in Hillsboro. Photo courtesy of Lisa DuPre at Washington County. (DIANA SELL)

After nearly two long years, we may finally see the return of a large-scale brewfest.

The team behind the Oregon Brewers Festival, called off twice now, and the newly launched—then scrapped—Westside Beer Festival is hoping to debut a communal drinking event in the New Year.

Hillsbrew Fest is scheduled to take place Feb. 25-27, 2022 at the Wingspan Event Center located inside the Washington County Fairgrounds.

“After more than 30 years producing craft beer festivals, I can’t wait to get together with the community in Hillsboro and raise a glass to Oregon’s best,” festival co-founder Art Larrance stated in a press release. “More than half of the beers at Hillsbrew will be making their debut with us, so attendees will get a chance to try some really unique new craft brews.”

The event sounds similar to what would’ve been the Westside Beer Festival, which Larrance and his team planned to host in the same venue in late September. However, just over a week after that announcement in early August, organizers canceled the event after monitoring the latest pandemic updates from Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority. At the time, a large number of COVID-19 patents were flooding the state’s hospitals. Brewers, volunteers and potential attendees also expressed concerns.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for entry into Hillsbrew Fest. Organizers also say they will abide by whatever the state and local mask policies are at the time.

So far, there has not been a decision about capping attendance, but case numbers in and around Washington County will be monitored in order to make a call about limiting tickets closer to the festival.

The event, at this point, is scheduled to feature a wide variety of beer styles from 30 independent craft brewers and two cideries from across the state. The full list of participants will be released in December. You can also expect food vendors, live music, souvenir sales, and a steady stream of Crater Lake Soda for the designated drivers.

However, since the event center is right on the MAX line, and you’d have to shell out $10 to park, anyone who plans on going should really just opt for public transit.

Tickets go on sale online in December, but will also be available to purchase at the entrance. Organizers are now looking for volunteers—so if you’re up for pouring beer or working as a trash monitor for a couple of hours, you can earn your tasting mug and tasting vouchers just like at the Oregon Beer Festival.

Doors open at 11:30 am daily and the taps flow from noon to 9 pm Friday and Saturday, with last call coming at 7 pm Sunday. Don’t bother to bring the kids. It’s a beer fest, for one thing, but minors are also completely prohibited from the event.

