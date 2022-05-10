Eugene-Based Oakshire Has Opened Brewfare, a Fast-Casual Pizzeria, Inside Its Portland Beer Hall

Portland has long been a world-class brewery city, and has more recently risen to the top when it comes to pizza. So when you’re already pouring beer here and need a new food option, it’s only natural that you start slinging dough.

Today, Eugene-based Oakshire Brewing announced that it’s opening Brewfare, a fast-casual pizza restaurant, inside its Portland outpost on Northeast 42nd Avenue. The new concept is a collaboration between the 16-year-old company’s brewers and bakers, which should help slightly differentiate this pizzeria from the dozens of others around town.

The recipe for Brewfare’s signature crust includes Oakshire’s Italian-style Pilsner, which imparts a hint of malt flavor and helps the dough rise. The toppings for the 8-inch square foundations range from classic (margherita, pepperoni) to unconventional (bahn mi, ranch-based), and, of course, you can always build your own. All pizzas can also be made plant-based on request.

Fresh salads, cheesy garlic breadsticks and oven-baked desserts round out the Brewfare menu.

Oakshire Brewfare Photo courtesy of Oakshire Brewing. (Baker Poulshock)

“Creating and sharing great beer experiences has long been the purpose of Oakshire Brewing. And a great beer experience often includes a great meal,” hospitality director Chris Heuchert stated in a press release. “By gaining control over the meal aspect of the beer experience, combined with the continued variety and flexibility of local and inspired food carts, we are able to influence and inform the entirety of the Oakshire Beer Hall experience.”

Oakshire opened its Portland location in 2019 inside the former Old Salt space, providing the Cully neighborhood with a much-needed hub for quality kegs. The 32 taps have been pouring beer made at the Eugene production facility, and include everything from a Kolsch with all-German malt to a Mounds-inspired imperial stout to a red rye saison featuring lemongrass, tea and honey.

Brewfare will match the Beer Hall’s hours: 3 to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 pm Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 pm Sunday. Lunch service will be added starting this summer.

